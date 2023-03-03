NCT’s Taeyong Coordinates Cream Leather Jacket With Chelsea Boots at Loewe’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

K-Pop boy group member Taeyong attended Loewe’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in the Spanish luxury brand’s clothes, the rapper wore a streetwear-inspired ensemble complete with neutral tones and Chelsea boots.

The “Long Flight” singer was styled in a tan leather jacket with the designer brand’s logo embossed on it, worn slightly off the shoulders, layered overtop a black tank top. On bottom, the hitmaker wore long black leather shorts with a pleasing patent leather sheen. The NCT 127 leader accessorized his look with silver accessories for good measure.

Taeyong attends the Loewe fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Loewe

On his feet, the expert dancer stepped out in Loewe’s Chelsea boots in calfskin with elasticated sides, textured honey rubber soles and embossed calfskin pull tab. The style featured a 1.5-inch heel.

A look at Taeyong’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Loewe

K-Pop acts have been taking over fashion front rows for quite some time now, showing out in style while representing their musical sub-genre with pride. Luxury brands like Gucci, YSL, Bvlgari, Valentino and Dior have tapped a whole slew of k-pop stars for partnerships and shows. From NewJeans’ Hanni to Blackpink’s Jennie, luxury labels seem to adore k-pop idols and for good reason. Signing on these stars has aided in global brand’s earnings and brought traffic to storied labels.

Taeyong attends the Loewe fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Loewe

NCT is a South Korean boy group consisting of 23 members divided into four different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. The group’s styling is trend-based and fashion-forward, often blurring the lines of high fashion with streetwear to create a unique sense of style for the overall group. Since their debut in 2016, NCT has continued to break barriers in the music and fashion industries alongside fellow groups like BTS, Twice, Blackpink and EXO.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

