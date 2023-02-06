T.J. Osborne’s Boyfriend Abi Ventura Pops in Purple Blazer & Metallic Boots at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

T.J. Osborne and his boyfriend, Abi Ventura, looked sharply suited as they attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The couple chose vibrant colors for the event.

Ventura wore a deep purple velvet blazer that featured a satin lining that created a ruffled look on one side. His jacket had two front pockets and embellished buttons. He paired the blazer with a pair of black pants.

Abi Ventura and T.J. Osborne attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Ventura opted for multi-toned accessories with a pair of diamond studs and an assortment of bulky rings, chains and bracelets. He completed the look by slipping into a pair of deep purple boots.

The metallic shoes featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. His boots brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 2 inches tall.

Abi Ventura, T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, and Lucie Silvas attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

T.J. Osborne also opted for a colorful ensemble with a cobalt blue suit that also featured a satin lining. He paired the jacket with a white button-down top and a gold scarf tie. He slipped on a pair of white boots to complete the look. The sleek silhouette had a contrasting look with black soles and accents around the ankle.

The singer posed with his brother on the red carpet as they celebrated their nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The singing duo won the category last year with their song, “Younger Me.” His brother John was also accompanied by his wife Lucie Silvas.

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show took place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Top winners from the evening included Beyoncé, who broke records for the most-awarded artist in Grammys history with 32 wins, as well as Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

