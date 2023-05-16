SZA Wins Webby Award in Edgy Cutout Dress With Hidden Heels

SZA wore a black gown to the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City. The “Kill Bill” singer’s ensemble had a daring silhouette with various cutouts. The upper portion of the dress featured two cutouts on the arms and on the lower half, there are two cutouts right above her thighs. The design treatment formed somewhat of a bodysuit in the middle. The dress was completed with long fringed sleeves.

On the accessory front, the Grammy Award-winning singer kept it simple with an understated silver chain. As for hair, SZA’s dark brunette locks were worn curly with a pronounced middle part. For makeup, the hitmaker donned dramatic eyeliner and lashes with a sparkly silver inner corner, and a glossy deep red lip.

SZA attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Webby Award

Although her shoes were hidden, it would be no surprise if she opted for heeled sandals or pumps. The silhouettes are versatile footwear staples for elevating outfits and can complement cocktail, formal and elevated street style dressing.

The music icon posted to her Instagram story on Monday night, writing, “Y’all wanna help me pick tonight’s dress for the Webbys?” SZA showed two different cutout dresses for the occasion.

Hailed as “The Internet’s Highest Honor” by The New York Times, the Webby Awards honors the best on the Internet, be it websites, social media, advertising, podcast, or games.

SZA received the 2023 Webby Award for Artist of the Year for her hit album, SOS. The award stated “her instant classic SOS, the authentic intention and consideration she injects into her work, and her genius use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art.”

The R&B artist’s acceptance speech was short and brutally honest, “The internet scares me, thanks!”

PHOTOS: A Look at SZA’s Best Shoe Moments Through the Years