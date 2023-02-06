SZA Commands Attention in Asymmetrical Cutout Dress With Strappy Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023

SZA was a standout at the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet tonight in Los Angeles tonight. The “Kill Bill” singer is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her hit collaboration with DJ Khaled and Future in “Beautiful.”

SZA appeared onstage to present Bad Bunny with the Best Música Urbana Album Award. SZA looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a black gown that featured a plunging asymmetrical cutout on the chest and on the stomach. The piece also included loose-fitting sleeves, a miniskirt and a long sash that swept the floor as she walked.

SZA appears onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

SZA appears the 65th annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The “Snooze” artist parted her curly tresses in the middle and accessorized with a slew of gold midi rings. SZA rounded out her look with soft glam and a glossy neutral lip.

Completing the songwriter’s wardrobe was the Jimmy Choo “Metz” sandal. The silhouette had double straps across the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

SZA appears the 65th annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

2022 has been a big year for SZA. On top of breaking records with her music and releasing her inescapable new album “SOS,” SZA has also found time to collaborate on Y2K-inspired footwear with Crocs.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards.