SZA Brings Daring Style in Thigh-High Slit Dress With Crystal-Embellished Mules to Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

SZA was a show-stopper at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards held at the YouTube theatre in Los Angeles last night. The “Snooze” singer was one of this year’s honorees, receiving the coveted Women of the Year Award.

The Grammy Award-winning R&B artist appeared onstage in a sheer printed dress. The piece featured a plunging neckline, a daring thigh-high slit and a flowy train.

SZA receives the Women of the Year Award at Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Billboard

SZA attends Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Billboard

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Good Days” songstress simply accessorized with layered necklaces and several midi rings. SZA parted her curly tresses in the middle and rounded out her look with soft neutral glam.

Completing the songwriter’s wardrobe was a pair of crystal-embellished mules. The slip-on silhouette featured clear dangling crystals across the straps, a gold metallic outsole and sat atop a short stiletto heel.

A closer look at SZA’s crystal-embellished mules at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Billboard

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

SZA attends Billboard Women In Music Awards held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Billboard

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

