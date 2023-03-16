Sydney Sweeney Walks on Water in White Bodycon Dress & Silver Slingbacks for Laneige Campaign

Sydney Sweeney is the star of Laneige’s latest campaign video.

The brand ambassador was featured in the South Korean skincare brand’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic moisturizer commercial posted to their official Instagram yesterday. In the video, Sweeney was seen standing on a mirrored surface and walking on water, while trying out the product. She was styled simply in a bodycon dress and metallic pumps.

Sweeney’s dress was mock neck in a stark white without sleeves, stopping right above her knees. The dress also featured side slits that further diversified the garment.

The “White Lotus” star accessorized her ensemble with a silver arm cuff and matching asymmetrical earrings. As for her hair, Sweeney wore her long blond tresses parted down the middle and straightened simply. The outfit served as a background for the product to shine, hence the rather subdued nature of the overall look.

As for her footwear, Sweeney stepped out in metallic silver pumps with impressive pointed toes, slingback detailing and an appealing reflective sheen. Along with the triangular toes, the pair was accompanied by 3 to 4-inch block heels that literally elevated the “Euphoria” actress’ look. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities, Sweeny included, for their endless versatility and walkability.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Getty Images

When Sweeney isn’t acting, the star can be found partnered up with some of fashion’s biggest names. The most recent brand to team up with the actress is Miu Miu, the sister brand to Prada. She can often be seen in slingback heels and strappy sandals.

