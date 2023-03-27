Sydney Sweeney Embraces Rom-Com Dressing in Flowy Pink Dress & Sparkling Sandals While Filming With Glen Powell in Australia

Sydney Sweeney was seen on Monday at the steps of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, filming for her unnamed upcoming rom-com alongside leading man Glen Powell.

Sweeney and Powell were seen on the steps of the well-known performance center in rom-com-ready ensembles. Powell, who has previously starred in romantic features like “Set It Up,” wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo with black leather point-toe oxfords.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell film their new rom-com on the steps of the Sydney Opera House. CREDIT: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Whereas Sweeney looked every bit the leading lady in a flowing, deeply-cut, deftly-wrapped pink gown with a gauzy overlay of fabric over the skirt. The actress wore her well-known blond locks in a center part and styled them into soft, romantic waves.

For shoes, Sweeney donned a pair of peep-toe silver stiletto heels. The style featured a glittery finish and a ankle-strap for extra security.

When she’s not on set, Sweeney can be seen rocking a variety of footwear styles from ladylike mules to sky-high stilettos. She has been seen wearing a variety of designers, from Jimmy Choo to Tory Burch. Sweeney has been a Tory Burch brand ambassador since Apr. 2022, notably starring in the designer’s summer 2022 campaign, highlighting her popular Miller sandal line.

Sweeney has gained worldwide recognition after playing the love-obsessed Cassie on the hit HBO series “Euphoria”, and in the past year has been stepping into a variety of roles outside of the dramatic high school archetype.

On Jan. 11, Deadline reported that Sweeney and Powell signed on to star in a to-be-named rated-R romantic comedy film directed by Will Gluck. Not only is Sweeney the leading lady of the film, but she is also serving as the project’s executive producer.

