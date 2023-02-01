Susan Lucci Launches Heart Necklace Jewelry on ‘Today’ Show With Jenna Bush & Hoda Kotb

Susan Lucci appeared on the “Today” show in order to promote her jewelry line yesterday, talking about the project with Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb.

The collection, created in collaboration with Tiary in support of the American Heart Association, features necklaces that act as a “shining reminder to focus on heart health.”

The “All My Children” star wore a sleeveless red midi-length dress with a pleated skirt.

In support of the jewelry launch, the television host wore one of her necklaces on-air along with a few coordinating rings in gold.

Lucci spoke about the importance of heart health and the passing of her husband and film producer Helmut Huber.

Later in the show, Lucci participated in a segment called “Drama Queens” where she helped hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager deliver dramatic cliffhanger lines made famous on soap operas Lucci had taken part in.

Lucci’s collection is comprised of two white gold necklaces featuring round pendants with raised 14k gold heart motifs perfect for the season of love. One of the pieces’ pendants is encrusted with diamonds that surround the heart. The necklace sans-diamonds retails for $300 while the diamond-studded piece retails at $2,300. Tiary will donate 25% of the purchase price to the American Heart Association’s Life through December 31, 2023. Both necklaces can be purchased online on Tiary’s website.

Along with her appearance, Lucci shared the news of her charitable jewelry line on her Instagram. The caption on the post read, “Today is the day!!! I am so proud and happy to bring you my beautiful necklace to wear close to your heart—to support the fabulous American Heart Association, and to remind you to be a fearless warrior in taking care of your own heart—so that you can continue to be fabulous YOU!!! Go to http://www.Tiary.com.”

