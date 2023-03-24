Summer Walker Celebrates Daughter Bubbles’ 2nd Birthday in Denim Overalls & Pink Slides

Summer Walker at the Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective held at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Summer Walker spent Thursday celebrating her daughter Bubbles’ 2nd birthday. The singer posted a video to her Instagram, popping bubbles with her child.

The “Playing Games” singer kneeled to play with her daughter in a gray hoodie that featured elbow-length sleeves. She paired the look with light blue overalls with three silver-toned buttons around the waist.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of pink slides. The backless slip-on featured a fuzzy upper with a circular yellow accent taking up the center of the shoe. The slides were finished with a white ribbed sole. This is a surprising footwear choice for the singer as she usually dons height-boosting pumps or sandals.

Her vibrant footwear matched the birthday girl’s ensemble with Bubbles wearing a hot pink short sleeve t-shirt. She paired it with matching leggings and shorts with a beige plaid panel in the back. Walker styled her daughter’s hair into two multi-braided pigtails with white hair accessories.

The birthday look was completed with dark brown shoes. The low-top shoes featured a dark shade by the toe and a beige accent encompassing the heel. Bubbles’ shoes also had a laced-up closure and white soles.

Walker was in Sza’s “No Love” Remix music video with Cardi B. The duo posted a teaser on TikTok earlier today wearing lingerie-inspired outfits with barely-there heels. The video doesn’t drop until Friday but their short clip has already gained much attention on the social media app with 5 million views.