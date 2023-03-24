Summer Walker Celebrates Daughter Bubbles’ 2nd Birthday in Denim Overalls & Pink Slides

Summer Walker spent Thursday celebrating her daughter Bubbles’ 2nd birthday. The singer posted a video to her Instagram, popping bubbles with her child.
The “Playing Games” singer kneeled to play with her daughter in a gray hoodie that featured elbow-length sleeves. She paired the look with light blue overalls with three silver-toned buttons around the waist.
The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of pink slides. The backless slip-on featured a fuzzy upper with a circular yellow accent taking up the center of the shoe. The slides were finished with a white ribbed sole. This is a surprising footwear choice for the singer as she usually dons height-boosting pumps or sandals.
Her vibrant footwear matched the birthday girl’s ensemble with Bubbles wearing a hot pink short sleeve t-shirt. She paired it with matching leggings and shorts with a beige plaid panel in the back. Walker styled her daughter’s hair into two multi-braided pigtails with white hair accessories.
The birthday look was completed with dark brown shoes. The low-top shoes featured a dark shade by the toe and a beige accent encompassing the heel. Bubbles’ shoes also had a laced-up closure and white soles.
Walker was in Sza’s “No Love” Remix music video with Cardi B. The duo posted a teaser on TikTok earlier today wearing lingerie-inspired outfits with barely-there heels. The video doesn’t drop until Friday but their short clip has already gained much attention on the social media app with 5 million views.