Suki Waterhouse Pops in Sheer Top & Yellow Heels at Tory Burch’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Suki Waterhouse attended Tory Burch’s fall 2023 show yesterday in New York. The musician “Good Looking” songstress stepped out in a full Tory Burch ensemble and neon yellow heels.

The British musician wore a sheer black long-sleeve top layered overtop a sparkly dark silver bra, embracing the visible lingerie trend. On bottom, the hitmaker styled a dark brown high-waisted maxi skirt featuring a bright orange sheer gauzy portion that transitioned from the opaque upper half.

Suki Waterhouse attends the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tory Burch

Accessorizing simply, Waterhouse toted a white leather mini bag with silver hardware. The model wore her dirty blond tresses down, the ends embellished with voluminous waves.

Related Ashley Graham Shines in Metallic Sheer Top & Gold Pointy Pumps at Tory Burch's Fall 2023 NYFW Show Lori Harvey Brings Visible Lingerie Trend in Blue Lace Bra & Matching Pumps to Tory Burch's Fall 2023 NYFW Show Jordyn Woods Elevates Cutout Houndstooth Blazer With Crystal-Embellished Sunglasses & Pointy Heels at Area's NYFW Show

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Waterhouse wore a pair of graphic yellow and white heels. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered the performer a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities.

A closer look at Waterhouse’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tory Burch

Waterhouse can often be found wearing a plethora of heels and knee-high boots from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Rochas Paris and Fendi. On casual occasions, Waterhouse usually gravitates towards low-top sneakers from Adidas. Beyond her impeccable taste, Waterhouse is a runway regular, appearing in shows presented by top brands like Moschino, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Alice + Olivia, among others.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera,Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: See Suki Waterhouse’s shoe design for Superga.