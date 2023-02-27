×
Suki Waterhouse Serves ’70s Style in Dramatic Furry Coat With Floral Minidress & Knee-High Boots on ‘Today’ Show

By Ashley Rushford
Suki Waterhouse served ’70s style while arriving at NBC’s “Today” show in New York City today. The actress has been making rounds to promote her new show, “Daisy Jones & The Six.” The musical-drama series will officially debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.

Waterhouse looked chic as she made her way into the morning talk show. The English model wore a furry caramel-colored coat. The dramatic outerwear featured wide lapels and side slant pockets. She layered the piece with a satin pink minidress and fishnet tights. The dress included a high neckline and was decorated with floral accents throughout.

Suki Waterhouse arrives at the 'Today' show in New York City on Feb. 27, 2023.
Suki Waterhouse arrives at the ‘Today’ show in New York City on Feb. 27, 2023.
Further elevating the moment, the “Persuasion” star accessorized with oversized square-tinted sunglasses. She let her tapered bangs frame her face and styled her hair in loose waves.

Completing Waterhouse’s wardrobe was a pair of white knee-high boots. The slip-on silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe, zipper detailing on the insole and sat atop a chunky, square heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Waterhouse can often be found wearing a plethora of heels and knee-high boots from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Rochas Paris and Fendi. On casual occasions, Waterhouse usually gravitates towards low-top sneakers from Adidas. Beyond her impeccable taste, Waterhouse is a runway regular, appearing in shows presented by top brands like Moschino, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Alice + Olivia, among others.

