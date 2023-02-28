Suki Waterhouse Masters Monochromatic Style in Dramatic Cape Top, Gloves & Heels at ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ NYC Screening

Suki Waterhouse looked stylish at the “Daisy Jones & The Six” screening in New York City last night. The actress has been making rounds to promote the new musical drama series, which officially debuts on Amazon Prime Video on March 3.

Along with the screening, the event also included a cast and creators panel discussion with Caitlyn Brody. Waterhouse put an edgy twist on monochromatic style while arriving on the red carpet at the 92nd Street Y.

Suki Waterhouse attends the “Daisy Jones & The Six” screening and cast and creators in conversation with Caitlin Brody at The 92nd Street Y on Feb. 27, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, the English model wore a full cream ensemble. Her look consisted of an almost ankle-length top that was held together by a coordinating waistband. The sleeveless piece featured a dramatic cape, sharp collar, shoulder pads and zipper detailing at the center.

Waterhouse teamed her top with matching baggy pleated trousers. To amp up her wardrobe, she added crystal-embellished gloves and a bold pop of color with a bright red lip.

The length of the entertainer’s outfit didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she slipped into a pair of sharp boots, strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps.

Suki Waterhouse attends the “Daisy Jones & The Six” screening and cast and creators in conversation with Caitlin Brody at The 92nd Street Y on Feb. 27, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

Waterhouse can often be found wearing a plethora of heels and knee-high boots from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Rochas Paris and Fendi. On casual occasions, Waterhouse usually gravitates towards low-top sneakers from Adidas. Beyond her impeccable taste, Waterhouse is a runway regular, appearing in shows presented by top brands like Moschino, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Alice + Olivia, among others.

