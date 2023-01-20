Storm Reid Slips Into Croc-Embossed Knee-High Boots & Paris Georgia Minidress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Storm Reid brought chic style to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this Friday. The actress is currently on press tour promoting her new film, “Missing.”

Reid wore a cream-colored Paris Georgia minidress which featured black contrast stitching and a wave detail along the neckline. The strapless piece was layered with a matching oversized shirt jacket. The two-piece set is from the designer’s Ssence Capsule Collection.

Marcia Gay Harden and Storm Reid on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in Universal City, Calif. on Jan. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Reid opted for silver-toned jewelry with a sparkling linked chain and a pair of hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style with two braids creating a crown shape at the top of her head. The look complimented her minimal makeup that featured a winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

The actress was styled by Jason Bolden who has also created looks for Sabrina Carpenter, Alicia Keys, and Vanessa Hudgens

Reid completed the outfit by slipping into a pair of brown knee-high boots. The leather heels featured a croc-embossed look and a pointed toe at the front. The boots brought height to the look with a spool heel that was about 3 inches tall.

The last time we saw the actress was back in September at Milan Fashion Week arriving at the spring 2023 Prada Fashion Show. Reid was seen sitting front row channeling the disco era in a mirror dress and sky-high platforms alongside Katherine Langford and Lorde. The actress’ “Euphoria” co-star Hunter Schafer was also in attendance wearing a picnic coat and oxfords.

Reid’s unique fashion sense has awarded her much recognition in the industry. She has collaborated on collections with other stars like basketball player Stephen Curry and brands like PacSun.

