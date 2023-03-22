Storm Reid Shines in Sparkly Silver Minidress & Louboutins at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Storm Reid put on a dazzling display at her latest event.

The “Last of Us” actress joined countless celebrities on the red carpet ahead of the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She was joined by familiar faces like Heidi Klum, Demi Moore, Ciara and many others.

To the awards, Reid wore a sparkly silver minidress from Jonathan Simkhai. The dress featured sequins covering the garment with a few cutouts throughout and thin straps as well as fringe along the bottom hem. Reid added silver hoop earrings and a colorful bracelet, and she carried a small gunmetal-colored chrome bag.

Reid attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21 in LA. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S

The “Euphoria” star completed the outfit with more silver. For her footwear, she wore metallic strappy sandals from Christian Louboutin. The heels featured straps around the ankles as well as the toes, which were adorned with embellishments. The stiletto heels reached at least 4 inches in height.

Reid attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21 in LA. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Reid’s unique fashion sense has awarded her recognition in the industry. She has collaborated on collections with other stars like basketball player Stephen Curry and brands like PacSun.

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.

