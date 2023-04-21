Steve Harvey Slips Into Snakeskin Boots at Martin Lawrence’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Martin Lawrence was surrounded by love as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Lawrence was honored with the 2,753rd star for his longstanding career as a leading actor.

Steve Harvey was among the many famous faces to support his longtime friend at the ceremony as well as, actors Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold and Lynn Whitfield.

Steve Harvey speaks onstage at Martin Lawrence Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey attend Martin Lawrence Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Harvey was sharply dressed in earth tones for the occasion. The legendary entertainer looked dapper in a dark green leather coat that had a smooth finish, sleek lapels, square pockets and black streamlined buttons.

He layered the outerwear with a charcoal-colored button-down shirt and light gray leather trousers. Sticking to a minimal moment, the “Family Feud” host simply accessorized with dark round sunglasses.

(L-R) Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan, Lynn Whitfield and Michael Blackson attend Martin Lawrence Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came down to the shoes, the Emmy Award-winning star host complemented his wardrobe with snakeskin boots. The silhouette had an elongated triangular toe and was set on a small square heel.

(L-R) Tracy Morgan, Tichina Arnold, Lynn Whitfield and Steve Harvey attend Martin Lawrence Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Harvey’s shoe style is wide-ranging, hinging on dapper and dynamic styles. On and off the red carpet, he’s been seen in a range of tonal boots, loafers and sandals in neutral and vibrant colors from brands including Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford. For formal occasions, Harvey can notably be seen in dark-hued slip-on and lace-up loafers in a range of textures from luxury brands including Saint Laurent.

