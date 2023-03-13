Stephanie Hsu Performs ‘This Is a Life’ With Hot Dog Fingers & Feathered Dress at Oscars 2023 With David Byrne

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu performed “This Is a Life” at the 95th Academy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Hsu took the stage with Son Lux and David Byrne to perform the song which is nominated for Best Original Song.

While performing, Hsu wore a white floor-length dress that was heavily embellished with dainty faux feathers. The skirt was voluminous, pooling around the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star’s feet.

Stephanie Hsu and David Byrne perform at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

In a similarly voluminous fashion, Hsu’s red carpet look was also a gown but in a hot pink style from Valentino. The dress was sleeveless and also featured a large skirt with a puffy hem.

Hsu’s footwear choices were hidden by the hem of her dresses, but she likely completed her look with sandals or platform pumps.

Stephanie Hsu at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety “Everything Everywhere All at Once” takes place after an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. The film features an all-star cast with the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan among others.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

