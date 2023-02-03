Stella McCartney Launches Icons Collection With Adidas & Talks S-Wave Trainers at Star-Studded Party

Stella McCartney celebrated 18 years of partnership with Adidas with a start-studded party last night in Los Angeles. The event also marked the launch of her Icons collection with the German footwear and apparel brand. Kate Hudson, Liv Tyler, Noah Cyrus, Demi Lovato and other celebrities joined the British designer at the event.

McCartney attended the soireé wearing a black blazer dress with black sandal heels featuring thick straps and sturdy construction.

Stella McCartney at the Adidas x Stella McCartney Launch Event held at Henson Recording Studios on February 2, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for WWD

McCartney X Adidas‘ new collection features performance-wear and athleisure re-imagining classic silhouettes.

Alongside the apparel drop was the release of a gender-neutral shoe named the Sportswear Run Shoe. The sneaker is constructed from natural and renewable materials with a fashion-forward silhouette thanks to a continuation of the brand’s commitment to responsible design and conscious innovation.

Related Madelyn Cline Gives Power Suit a Daring Twist With Gold Chain Top & Mesh Pumps at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party Noah Cyrus Styles Baby Doll Bonnet With Sheer Gloves & Thigh-High Boots for Stella McCartney x Adidas Party Jamie Chung Shares a Day in Her Shoes with Sneakers, Platforms and More from DSW

Stella McCartney x Adidas Sportswear Run Shoe. CREDIT: via Adidas

The sneakers also include synthetic uppers made of cellulosic fibers from sustainably grown wood and lace closures. The all-new footwear comes in all-black and bright all-orange styles.

Stella McCartney x Adidas Sportswear Run Shoe. CREDIT: via Adidas

During the event, McCartney spoke to FN regarding a new shoe style within her namesake line called the S-Wave. “It is made out of the waste industry of wine.. by making use of grape skins,” McCartney said. “We’re making vegan, no animal glues, no killing of animals, cruelty-free sneakers S wave. It’s the best, I wear it all the time.,” stated McCartney.

The S-Wave is made from a plant-based alternative to animal leather, sourced from the previously mentioned grape waste, and environmentally responsible polyurethane.

Stella McCartney S-Wave sneakers. CREDIT: Via Stella McCartney

The Adidas by Stella McCartney party paid homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, MUNA, and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Stella McCartney’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.