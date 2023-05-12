Spike Lee Pays Tribute To New York Knicks In Blue & Orange Air Jordan 1 Mid ‘Knicks’ Sneakers at Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala 2023

Spike Lee put his own spin on sharp suiting for the Brooklyn Academy of Music 2023 Gala on May 10. The Emmy Award-winning filmmaker was honored at the event for his alignment with the institute’s mission to make a home for bold artists, audiences and ideas.

Lee gave a nod to the New York Knicks at the star-studded affair. The “Do The Right Thing” actor looked dapper for the occasion, sporting a navy blue suit that included a blazer and matching cropped trousers.

Spike Lee attends the Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala 2023 at Howard Gilman Opera House, BAM on May 10, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for BAM

Lee complemented the ensemble with a white button-down shirt and an orange tie. His fedora hat also paid tribute to the Knicks team and featured a wide blue brim and an orange crown. The Academy Award winner continued to accessorize his ensemble with white round glasses and several layered silver chains.

Lee completed his look with the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Knicks.” The shoes were a fitting choice as the New York Knicks ended up beating the Miami Heat 112-103 at Madison Square Garden on the same night as the BAM Gala.

A closer look at Spike Lee’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Knicks while attending the Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala 2023 on May 10, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for BAM

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Knicks” is a colorway of the casual sneaker that features the team uniform colors of the New York Knicks. The “Knicks” Jordan 1 Mid is not officially associated with the basketball team, but still features its uniform colors on its design in an intriguing way. The shoe sports a white leather base with Game Royal leather overlays on the toe, forefoot, eyelets, collar, and heel. A Rush Orange leather Swoosh is found on either side of the shoe and orange “Wings” branding appears on the collar. The Rush Orange nylon tongue tag features Jumpman and “Air” detailing. Underfoot, the white midsole is paired with an orange rubber outsole.

Spike Lee attends the Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala 2023 at Howard Gilman Opera House, BAM on May 10, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for BAM

The Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala 2023 was held at the Howard Gilman Opera House in New York on May 10. The event celebrated artists and patrons to ensure BAM’s place as home for adventurous creators, audiences and ideas. Honorees included musician David Bryne and BAM Board of Trustee Claire Wood. Guests were treated to a celebratory cocktail reception, intimate dinner and a special performance by Grammy Award-winning artist St. Vincent.

