Sophie Turner Takes on All-Black Dressing in Strappy Sandals for LVMH Prize 2023 Cocktail Party

One of Louis Vuitton’s stylish ambassadors and a muse to designer Nicolas Ghesquière, Sophie Turner stepped out to celebrate the LVMH Prize 2023 semifinalists during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday night.

The “Game of Thrones” star went for a sleek monochromatic look for the cocktail reception, pairing a black cropped blazer featuring three-quarter length sleeves and a dramatic plunging neckline with glossy black patent leather pants.

Sophie Turner wears a cropped blazer with patent leather pants and strappy sandals at the LVMH Prize 2023 cocktail reception on March 2, 2023. CREDIT: François Goizé

As for shoes, the 27-year-old Brit chose a pair of timeless yet modern strappy sandals that seamlessly complemented her outfit. The high-heeled stiletto style featured two slender toe straps and another diagonal strap across the vamp.

Meanwhile, she kept her accessories minimal and wore her hair slicked back in a neat bun for the glamorous gathering in the City of Light.

A closer look at Sophie Turner’s strappy black sandals. CREDIT: François Goizé

The actress — who made her debut as an ambassador for the iconic French luxury brand at the 2017 Golden Globes — was joined by a slew of other celebrities, including Alexa Chung, Ella Emhoff and Jemima Kirke.

Sophie Turner poses with Derek Blasberg and Alexa Chung at the LVMH event. CREDIT: François Goizé

Since rising to fame as Sansa Stark on the HBO series, Sophie Turner has become known for her effortlessly chic sartorial choices. Since snagging the coveted brand ambassador role, she often sports Louis Vuitton clothes and shoes on and off the red carpet. That said, her everyday wardrobe includes pieces from more accessible brands like Skims, Mango, Vans and Good American.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

