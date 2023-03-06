Sophie Turner Pops in Musical Score Blouse & Platform Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Sophie Turner made a bold entrance during her latest event.

The “Game of Thrones” alum stepped out to attend Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. Turner — who made her debut as an ambassador for the iconic French luxury brand at the 2017 Golden Globes — was joined by a slew of other celebrities, like Zendaya, Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Stone and more.

Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Turner wore a look from the luxury house to the show. She wore a white button-down top covered in black sheet music print with Louis Vuitton written in red lettering throughout the piece. The top featured black buttons and a collared neckline. Turner wore matching silk pants. She also carried a white top handle bag with gold hardware.

Jurnee Smollett, Turner, Moretz, Phoebe Dynevor and Urassaya Sperbund attend the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Turner got a boost from her footwear. She wore black leather ankle boots with a platform lug sole and a thick block heel that reached at least 5 inches. The boots featured a rounded toe and white stitching along the base.

A closer at Turner’s boots. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to check out Sophie Turner’s street style evolution.