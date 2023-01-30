Sophie Turner Goes Red-Hot in 3D Flower Top With ‘Sweetheart’ Pumps at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

Sophie Turner was sharply outfitted for the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles today. The Emmy-nominated actress attended the event to support her husband, Joe Jonas, as he receives the 2,745th star with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Turner made a vibrant appearance at the affair. The “Game of Thrones” alum arrived wearing a satin cropped jacket that featured a round neckline, dramatic 3D floral detailing on the shoulder and hook and eye fastening at the center. She complemented the piece with form-fitting high-waist pants.

(L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sophie Turner attends the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Dark Phoenix” star accessorized with chunky gold earrings. For glam, Turner went with soft makeup and styled her hair straight.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the entertainer completed her look with red pointed-toe pumps by Manolo Blahnik. The Sinbelahi style features a sweetheart vamp, tonal grosgrain piping mounted on a stiletto high heel measuring 4 inches.

Manolo Blahnik’s Sinbelahi red velvet pumps CREDIT: Manolo Blahnik

The shoe style had a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

(L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas at the Jonas Brothers Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to shoes, Turner’s style merges retro and edgy aesthetics. The star often dons Louis Vuitton pumps, boots and sandals on and off the red carpet, as she’s one of the brand’s ambassadors and muse to designer Nicolas Ghesquière. However, she’s also appeared at events in heels from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she regularly wears Yeezy slides, Black Star cowboy boots and Nike sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out Sophie Turner’s street style evolution in the gallery.