Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Joins Puppy Class in Floral Blouse & Wedges at Big Help Out After Coronation

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was seen attending a puppy class for the Blind Association Training Centre on May 8 in London. The class was a part of the pop-up Coronation Cafe which correlates to the Big Help Out, a day people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities to continue celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

The wife of Prince Edward wore a white floral blouse with a button-down closure and a frill detailing along the neckline and cuffs. She paired the top with a beige blazer and a pair of high-waisted scarlet trousers.

Duchess of Edinburgh takes part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe on May 8, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sophie accessorized the look with gold huggies and a light brown snakeskin crossbody bag. She kept her short blond hair in a half-down wavy style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a glossy mauve lip.

She completed the look by slipping into a pair of nude wedges. The heels featured a leather upper and a straw sole which also sat at the front of the rounded toe. The shoes brought height to the look with a wedge heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Duchess and Duke of Edinburgh take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe on May 8, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh was also in attendance wearing a light blue button-down shirt with a brown wool coat and navy blue trousers. He completed his look with a pair of black patent leather loafers with light brown laces and a rubber sole.

The Duchess of Edinburgh went viral on Twitter last night as she was seen dancing to Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. She was seen enjoying the festivities in a coral maxi dress and a gilded chain necklace.

