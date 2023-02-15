Sofia Vergara Delivers Sleek Style in Daring Bodycon Dress & Ankle-Strap Heels With Husband Joe Manganiello for Valentine’s Day

Sofia Vergara snapped a quick date-night photo featuring her husband, Joe Manganiello, as seen on her Instagram Story today. The images, taken for Valentine’s Day, saw the former “Modern Family” cast member clad in a daring ensemble with hidden footwear. Manganiello could be sneakily spotted in the background of one of the photos.

Vergara wore a black leather bodycon dress. The look featured a fitted bodice, akin to a corset with a flattering sweetheart neckline followed by a pencil skirt.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello via her Instagram Story for Valentine’s Day. CREDIT: via Instagram

Simple but sophisticated, Vergara paired her black dress with a white leather mini bag with short straps and gold hardware in a seashell shape. The “America’s Got Talent” judge strung a chunky chain necklace which she wore with what appeared to be gold earrings, bumping up the bling.

While they weren’t visible in these images, Vergara chose strappy heels to complete her look. The style matched her bag in color and featured ankle straps for extra support.

Sofia Vergara via her Instagram Story for Valentine’s Day. CREDIT: via Instagram

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. It’s likely that the Columbian thespian opted for sandal heels of some kind to match the tropical warm weather nature of her outfit. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers.

Sofía Vergara attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 live show red carpet at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 30, 2022 in Pasadena, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

