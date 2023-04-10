Sofia Vergara Thinks Pink in Pussy-Bow Blouse & Matching Cargo Pants With Shiny Heels for Easter Dinner

Sofia Vergara popped out in pink to celebrate Easter.

On Sunday, the “America’s Got Talent” co-judge and model gave her Instagram followers a closer look at her outfit. The image sees Vergara posing for a mirror selfie in a glamorous dining room.

To celebrate the holiday, Vergara wore a full hot pink ensemble by Maison Valentino. The “Modern Family” star’s look consisted of a chiffon pussybow top. The breezy garment featured a long, sash at the neckline and was tucked into a pair of coordinating waist trousers. The wide-leg bottoms had large square pockets on the side and streamlined accents on the inseam.

Sofia Vergara via Instagram Stories on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram

Vergara parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. Staying true to a monochromatic moment, the “Four Brothers” actress accessorized with a pink crossbody bag. As for glam, Vergara went with a soft smokey eye and neutral matte lip.

When it came down to the shoes, the television personality tied her outfit together with matching platform heels. The shiny silhouette peaked out underneath her pants and seemingly included a chunky, round outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

