Sofia Vergara Upgrades Zebra Print Power Suit With 5-Inch Pyramid Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara made a case for the spring season while arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” studios in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge gave her vibrant power suit a slick boost for the appearance.

The “Modern Family” star wore a zebra print suit that was decorated with dramatic red roses throughout. Vergara’s wardrobe included a sharp blazer jacket and matching cropped pants.

Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on March 28, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

Giving business-chic style an edgy spin, the entertainer accessorized with oversized printed sunglasses and carried her essentials in a large tan Christian Dior handbag. As for glam, Vergara went soft makeup and a neutral matte pout. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft waves.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s Amina Muaddi sandals. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, the “Four Brothers” actress slipped into Amina Muaddi’s Dalida 140mm sandals. Made in Italy, the shoes feature a black, calf suede open-toe, a platform sole and a high sculpted pyramid heel.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

