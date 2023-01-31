Sofia Vergara Expertly Descends Stairs in 6-Inch Hot Pink Heels With Heidi Klum

Sofia Vergara shared a funny video of her descending a flight of tricky stairs in sky-high heels on Instagram today.

The video was filmed on set for “America’s Got Talent” given her AGT co-star Heidi Klum was also present in a majority of the clips. The video was captioned, “All this hard work just to be upstaged by boots!!,” in reference to all of the boots worn on set seen throughout the video.

Vergara’s look was comprised of high-waisted denim which she wore with a black blouse tucked into her aforementioned trousers. The “Chef” star also carried a metallic silver Chanel tote bag and bundled up in an oversized black coat. A separate shot in the video saw Vergara camera ready in a sleek black strapless bodycon dress appearing to be a maxi length.

Towering over the rest, Vergara sported bright pink and metallic silver pairs of platform heels that added major height to the “Modern Family” actress’ look. The platform duo featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 6 inches in height.

Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

The actess is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

