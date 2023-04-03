Sofia Vergara Springs Forward in Floral Dress With Trench Coat & Chunky Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara served spring-worthy style while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Sunday. The co-judge looked stunning in several season staples as she made her way into the studio.

For the appearance, the “Modern Family” actress donned a khaki-colored trench coat. The calf-length piece featured sharp lapels, loose-fitting sleeves and belted accents on the cuffs. Underneath, she wore a black floral dress. The garment had a square neckline, slanted side pockets and a subtly pleated hem.

Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on April 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

To further elevate the moment, Vergara accessorized with oversized black and white printed sunglasses and a tan Christian Dior tote bag. As for makeup, the model went with soft glam and a neutral matte pout. She parted her caramel tresses in the middle and styled it in tousled loose waves.

Completing Vergara’s look were Gianvito Rossi’s Sheridan 110 suede platform sandals. Set on a chunky block heel and sturdy platform for balance, the style is reminiscent from the ’70s. Made in Italy, the suede silhouette has crossover straps with a buckle at the ankle and a 4.5-inch triangular heel.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s Gianvito Rossi Sheridan Suede Platform Sandals CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on April 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

