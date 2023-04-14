Sofia Vergara Serves Casual-Chic Style in Distressed Jeans & Knot Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara looked casual-chic while arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” set on Thursday. The co-judge looked stunning for the reality competition series in Pasadena, Calif.

Vergara layered up for the appearance. The “Modern Family” actress wore a cozy, dark gray coat. The wool outerwear had an asymmetrical neckline and streamlined buttons on one side. Vergara complemented the jacket with a light gray top and cropped distressed denim jeans.

Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” on April 13, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

“The Smurfs” star parted her caramel tresses in the middle and styled them in loose waves. Adding a pop of color to her look, Vergara accessorized with a pink Valentino Garavani Large One Stud Leather Handbag. Made in Italy of rich leather, Valentino Garavani’s bag is styled with an oversized Rockstud. This sophisticated silhouette is finished with two tubular handles.

Giving her wardrobe a boost, Vergara tied her outfit together with pink platform sandals. The suede silhouette had a knot detail on the toe, a chunky pointy outsole and a stacked rectangle heel.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s platform sandals while arriving “America’s Got Talent” on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

