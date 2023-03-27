Sofia Vergara Slips Into Camo Pants & Square-Toe Mules for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara was casual chic while arriving at a taping of “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Sunday. The co-judge looked spring-ready as she made her way into the studio.

The “Modern Family” star looked stunning in a black leather trench coat, which she paired with a cream-colored button-down blouse. The breezy staple featured a long sash that draped around her neck and was tucked into a pair of cropped camouflage pants.

Sofia Vergara arrives at “America’s Got Talent” taping on March 26, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

To amp up her look, Vergara accessorized with printed oversized sunglasses and carried a large Christian Dior tote bag. As for glam, the model went with a pink pout and styled her hair in loose waves.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Four Brothers” actress tied her outfit to together with beige mules. The slip-on style had a square toe and was set on a pyramid heel.

A closer look at Sofia Vegara’s mules. CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection. When it comes to footwear, Vergara favors towering heels and platform pumps by top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. The fashion designer also favors stilettos from Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti.

