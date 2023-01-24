Sofia Richie Styles Maxi Dress With Velvet Miniskirt & Suede Boots at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Sofia Richie supported Chanel at its latest event.

The model stepped out in Paris on Tuesday for Haute Couture Fashion Week. Heading to the Chanel show, Richie styled a chic white Chanel dress, embellished with ‘Coco Chanel’ in a black handwritten font. The long-sleeve dress featured a collared neckline and buttons down the center of the bodice. She layered a black miniskirt as well as a black cropped jacket over the dress, giving it an unexpected twist.

Richie attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 24. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Richie added black sunglasses, stud earrings, a necklace and a sparkly belt over the skirt to the outfit. She also carried a structured white Chanel bag with a silver chain.

For her shoes, Richie added black suede booties. She wore heeled boots with a pointed toe that barely peeked out from under her dress. The thin stiletto heels reached at least 4 inches in height.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season includes many collections shown from Schiaparelli, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

