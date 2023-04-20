Sofia Richie Showcases Pre-Wedding Style in Breezy Slit Top & Thong Sandals in France With Fiancé Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie showcased her breezy pre-wedding style during her latest outing. The model is currently in Cap d’Antibes, France, ahead of her nuptials to her fiancé and music executive Elliot Grainge.

Richie was spotted at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The media personality was chicly dressed in a black and white coordinating outfit. Richie’s resortwear included a sleeveless ankle-length sarong top that deep V-neckline and dramatic side slits. She teamed the top with a black bralette and matching flowy pants.

Sofia Richie at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on April 20, 2023 in France. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Sofia Richie and her fiancé Elliot Grainge at Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc ahead of their wedding on April 20, 2023 in France. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA

To elevate the casual style moment, Richie accessorized with dark sunglasses, a pearl choker necklace and a collection of bracelets. She carried her essentials in a small square wooden Chanel top handle bag.

Completing Richie’s outfit was a pair of black thong sandals. The slip-on style had a thin strap between the toes, a thick leather strap at the back and was crafted on a round outsole.

Sofia Richie at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on April 20, 2023 in France. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA

Thong sandals are ideal for warm days and hangouts. Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. The style can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support.

When it comes to fashion, Sofia tends to gravitate towards styles that are modern and trendy. From little black dresses to Old Hollywood-style gowns, athleisure and denim alike, she knows how to keep all her looks tailored to perfection without losing the ability to have a little fun with each look. For footwear, she will likely complement her outfits with stylish pumps, fun sandals, trendy boots and sneakers.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Sofia Richie’s best street style moments.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.