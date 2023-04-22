Sofia Richie Slips On Chanel Slingback Shoes With Proenza Schouler Mini Dress for Wedding Weekend Celebration

Sofia Richie is celebrating her wedding weekend in style. The daughter of Lionel Richie is in Cap d’Antibes, France, in preparation for her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Elliot Grainge, a music executive.

The socialite donned a Proenza Schouler suiting vest as a mini dress. The off-white creation was designed with embossed gold-tone buttons, a pronounced spread collar, a straight hem, and two front welt pockets.

The model accessorized the look by transforming a Chanel 2022 Pearl Crush Mini Vanity Case into a small purse. She also accessorized with retro sunglasses to complete the look.

She opted for Chanel slingbacks in pink and black made of glittered cotton guipure and grosgrain. Richie’s selection offered up perfect contrast and ultimate sophistication with duo tones and a small heel. The shoes have a black cap-toe and are distinguished by the iconic metallic Chanel interlocking “C” logo that is embossed onto the heel.

Slingback Shoe History

Slingback shoes have been a staple in women’s footwear since the 1930s, evolving over time with various designs, including kitten heels and pointed toes. The slingback style saw a resurgence in popularity in the 1950s and 1980s, and continues to remain relevant today with modern updates such as bold colors, statement embellishments, and chunky heels.

About Sofia Richie’s Style Evolution

Richie’s fashion sense leans towards modern and fashionable styles, whether it be a chic little black dress, an Old Hollywood-inspired gown, or even casual athleisure and denim outfits. While she maintains a well-tailored appearance, she enjoys adding a touch of fun to each look. Her footwear choices typically include stylish pumps, fashionable sandals, trendy boots, and sneakersto complement her outfits.

Sofia Richie at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on April 20, 2023 in France. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA

PHOTOS: See more of Sofia Richie’s best street style looks