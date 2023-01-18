Sofia Richie Masters Casual Style in Classic Jeans & Lug-Sole Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie was spotted looking effortlessly chic while getting coffee in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old model wore a dark gray sweatshirt which she paired with high-waisted light blue jeans.

Richie accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and pearl earrings. She added to the look with a black leather crossbody bag and light brown square sunglasses with red lenses. She kept her honey blond locks in a naturally straight style which complimented her barely-there makeup which featured a glossy lip.

Sofia Richie going out for coffee on Jan. 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

The model completed her look with a pair of black lug-sole boots. The sleek silhouette featured a rounded toe and a slip-on style. The boots added height to the look with a double platform sole and a heel that was about 1 inch tall.

Richie was last seen teasing Maje’s spring 2023 collection wearing a yellow cardigan and leather loafers as she posed for Instagram in late December.

The model had quite an eventful past year as she announced her engagement to boyfriend and music executive Elliot Grange. She spent the rest of the year planning her dream wedding and celebrating with a bachelorette party in Paris this past October.

The model has stayed a consistent figure in the fashion industry. This past season alone, she made multiple appearances at fashion week events. The model was seen sitting front row at the Michael Kors spring 2023 show alongside Lori Harvey, Anne Hathaway and Vanessa Hudgens. She has modeled for notable brands like Tommy Hilifiger, Michael Kors, and Adidas. She has also collaborated with her sister, Nicole Richie, on her Revolve clothing and accessories line, House of Harlow 1960.

Richie is known for her chic style that encompasses a range of footwear styles. For red carpet appearances, she is most often seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from top labels like Andrea Wazen, Tom Ford and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, the model likes to gravitate towards boots and sneakers from brands like Chanel, Celine and Nike.

