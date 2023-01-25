Sofia Carson Shines in Crystal-Embellished Pumps With Asymmetrical Feather Coat at Valentino’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Sofia Carson brought sparkling style to Valentino’s spring 2023 show during Haute Couture Week on Jan. 25.

The “Purple Hearts” actress was all smiles as she arrived at the event in Paris. Carson posed for photos in a glittering grey coat. The garment featured a wide collar and was accented with asymmetrical feathers throughout and on the hem.

Sofia Carson attends the Valentino Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up her look, the “Descendants” star accessorized with large, round diamond earrings and a white embellished Valentino handbag. Carson took inspiration from Old Hollywood for her glam. She styled parted her hair on the side and styled it in a chic updo. For makeup, she added sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy pink pout.

Completing the singer’s ensemble was a set of crystal-embellished pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, pointed toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

