Sofia Carson Channels Princess Glamour in Giambattista Valli Dress & Jimmy Choo Heels for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Sofia Carson took over the red carpet in a glamorous dress fit for a princess at the 95th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night.

The “Purple Hearts” actress hit the star-studded carpet in a white off-the-shoulder dress courtesy of Giambattista Valli. The look featured a dramatic full skirt that hid her shoes underneath. She was styled by Nicolas Bru, who is known for working with Shakira, as well.

Sofia Carson attends the 95th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Completing her royal aesthetic was an eye-catching emerald and diamond necklace from Chopard. Carson wore her hair in an elegant updo to show off the brilliant choker.

Although they were hidden under the dress, Carson slipped on a pair of Jimmy Choo heels to complete her outfit.

Sofia Carson attends the 95th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tonight marks the former Disney Channel star’s Oscars debut as she will perform the nominated track “Applause” during the ceremony. Diane Warren, who has been nominated 14 times and will join Carson onstage, wrote the song for the anthology film “Tell It Like a Woman.”

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Photos: All the Looks, Live Updates