×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Skims Founder Emma Grede Flexes Vintage Tom Ford’s Infamous Backless Gucci Dress in Glossy Pointy Pumps

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala – Arrivals
Tom Ford Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Tom Ford Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Tom Ford Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
Tom Ford Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear
View Gallery 55 Images

Emma Grede shared a video to her Instagram today dressed in vintage Tom Ford-era Gucci from the Italian brand’s infamous autumn 1996 ready-to-wear show.

The short clip saw Grede in her walk-in closet standing before a mirror. The caption briefly reads, “In 1996 Tom Ford designed this dress for Gucci and I died for the entire collection. Needless to say I wasn’t buying Gucci back then! but 26 years later I finally wore the dress and it didn’t disappoint.”

Grede’s dress was long-sleeved, backless and floor-length, made of flowing black fabric. The garment was a bodycon with a mock neckline and had structured shoulders that transitioned into a fitted bodice and breezy skirt.

Sat low on the businesswoman’s waist was a geometric gold plated piece worn like a belt, offering a shiny quality to break up all the black. That same gold-plated detailing was present throughout Ford’s Gucci collection, mimicked in similarly slinky 90s silhouettes inspired by Studio 54.

Related

La La Anthony Channels Y2K Style in Fur Jacket & Pointy Boots for Dinner With Son Kiyan Anthony

Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter Gracie Hunt Enjoys Mexico Vacation in Cutout Dresses, Bikinis & Platform Wedges

Jenna Dewan Wears 'Tentacle' Halter Dress & Clear Pumps at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

On her feet, Grede opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that made her look monochrome. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Grede included.

Under the guidance of Ford, Gucci went through a metamorphosis from 1990 to 2004, restoring the brand to glory following a brief lull in the 80s. Ford’s 1996 collection stood out from the grunge aesthetics of the time, offering an ultra-tailored and sleek alternative.

Grede is a British business mogul, entrepreneur and fashion designer. She is the CEO and co-founder of the denim company Good American and a founding partner of Skims.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from Tom Ford’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad