Simone Biles Coordinates With Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Corset Ruched Dress & Strappy Sandals at Wedding Ceremony

Simone Biles and fiancee football star Jonathan Owens attended a wedding ceremony this weekend in coordinating ensembles. The Olympic medalist shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram this Sunday. Biles sweetly captioned the post, “my forever wedding date 🤍”.

Biles wore a ribbed bodycon dress that reached her ankles. The milk-tea-colored dress had a built-in corset with diamanté boning over it along with similarly bedazzled spaghetti straps.

To accessorize the look, Biles wore a similar pair of circular diamond stud earrings with a matching circular pendant necklace, along with a shorter diamond necklace with Owen’s name on it.

Owens wore a light linen suit that consisted of a pair of straight-leg trousers and a single-breasted blazer with brown buttons, paired with a white crew neck t-shirt. The football player styled the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, circular diamond stud earrings, several thin gold chains, and a pair of white loafers.

When it came down to footwear, Biles went with a pair of strappy, white, square-toed sandaled heels. The heels coordinated with the white tone of her fiancee’s shirt and helped elevate her petite frame which might otherwise have been overshadowed by the long bodycon dress.