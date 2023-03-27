×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Simone Biles Coordinates With Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Corset Ruched Dress & Strappy Sandals at Wedding Ceremony

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Nicole Kirichanskaya

Nicole Kirichanskaya

More Stories By Nicole

View All
Simone Biles
2021
2020
2018
2017
View Gallery 9 Images

Simone Biles and fiancee football star Jonathan Owens attended a wedding ceremony this weekend in coordinating ensembles. The Olympic medalist shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram this Sunday. Biles sweetly captioned the post, “my forever wedding date 🤍”.

Biles wore a ribbed bodycon dress that reached her ankles. The milk-tea-colored dress had a built-in corset with diamanté boning over it along with similarly bedazzled spaghetti straps.

To accessorize the look, Biles wore a similar pair of circular diamond stud earrings with a matching circular pendant necklace, along with a shorter diamond necklace with Owen’s name on it.

Owens wore a light linen suit that consisted of a pair of straight-leg trousers and a single-breasted blazer with brown buttons, paired with a white crew neck t-shirt. The football player styled the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, circular diamond stud earrings, several thin gold chains, and a pair of white loafers.

Related

Simone Biles Sparkles in Feather-Trimmed Minidress & Sandals for 26th Birthday

Simone Biles Goes Barefoot in White Bikini & Tulle Miniskirt at Bachelorette Party in Belize

Simone Biles Glows in 'Bride and Boujee' T-Shirt & Chunky Sneakers at Bachelorette Party in Belize

When it came down to footwear, Biles went with a pair of strappy, white, square-toed sandaled heels. The heels coordinated with the white tone of her fiancee’s shirt and helped elevate her petite frame which might otherwise have been overshadowed by the long bodycon dress.

With a total of 32 Olympic medals, Simone Biles is a powerhouse gymnast. But the world-class athlete has received major style points for more than just her athletic routines. Biles is a red carpet darling, often embracing feminine, classic pieces. In her gymnastics career, Biles was sponsored by Nike from 2015 to 2021. In 2021, she picked up a sponsorship with Athleta. Biles has also released a line of gymnastics leotards with GK Elite Sportswear and a backpack and pouch line with Caboodles.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad