Simone Biles Amps Up Valentine’s Day Style in Ruffled Dress & Clear Heels for Date-Night With Fiancé Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens were a coordinating duo while celebrating Valentine’s Day. The duo stepped out in style to celebrate the romantic holiday and their 1-year engagement anniversary.

On Tuesday, Biles uploaded a carousel-style image to honor the milestone. The Olympic gymnast uploaded two photos of herself and Owens posing in front of a set of steps.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to many more sweet days with you baby, @jowens,” Biles wrote under the post.

For the occasion, Biles wore an orange ruffled midi dress. The piece featured thin spaghetti straps and a cutout at the center. To amp up her look, the athlete accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a necklace and a bracelet.

Completing the Athletha ambassador’s look was a pair of PVC sandals. The high heels featured a clear strap across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a clear rectangle heel.

PVC sandals re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Owens was casually dressed for the night out. The Houston Texans safety complemented Biles’ ensemble by sporting a printed button-down shirt with distressed skinny jeans. On his feet were the Gucci x Adidas Gazelle sneakers.

When it comes to footwear, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and APL’s TechLoom Bliss sneakers. For formal occasions, she will likely slip on strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she debuted her own line of performance wear and will be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.

