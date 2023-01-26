Simone Biles Models Floral Leotard from Her GK Gymnastics Spring Collection

Simone Biles shared a look from her new colorful spring collection with GK Gymnastics. The Olympian posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram yesterday clad in a vibrant leotard.

Ready to hit the mats, Biles was clad in the Jester leotard. The style features a pink, black and white floral print mixed with a diamond pattern. Designed by Biles herself, the workout wear perfectly encapsulates the athlete’s fashionable style.

The gymnast’s signature collection with the gymnastic apparel brand includes a range of leotards in bright and neutral styles in a multitude of children and adult sizes. Each leotard ranges from $40-70, depending on the style and materials used.

Competitive gymnastics leotards from The Legacy Collection by Simone Biles vary in price based on design and embellishment elements. Bile’s entire collaborative leotard collection, along with others like it, is available to shop now on GK Gymnastics website.

GK Gymnastics also has similar collections with fellow gymnasts like Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles. Each gymnast works closely with GK Gymnastics in order to bring their creative ideas to life. Drawing on inspiration and ideas from Simone, their design team created gymnastics leotards that make her ideas a reality.

When it comes to shoes, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Gold Over America tour headliner has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, Schutz and Badgley Mischka.

