Simone Biles’ Cozy Night-In with Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Red-Hot Dress and Matching Fuzzy Slides

Simone Biles attends The Inaugural STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit at The West Hollywood EDITION on May 19, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles enjoyed a cozy night in with her fiancé Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens last night.

Biles and Owens have been engaged since Feb. 2022 and went live with the announcement on Feb. 15, with a photo of Biles ecstatically responding to the proposal in a pair of black YSL logo heels. The “Courage to Soar” author wore a decidedly comfier footwear selection during an at-home dinner with Owens.

Simone Biles coordinating red dress and slides for cozy night in with fiancé Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens. Credit: Simone Biles’ Instagram

Biles wore a bright-red body-con dress that cut off just above the knee and paired it with an equally bright red pair of fluffy crossover sandals. She styled her look with a pair of small white hoop earrings, a natural makeup beat, and her hair straight with a soft side part.

Simone Bile’s date-night ready fuzzy red slippers. Credit: Simone Biles’ Instagram

While heels will always remain a staple in a going-out look wardrobe, in recent years more comfortable options, like Bile’s fluffy sandals, or chunky sneakers have been paired with girlier ensembles for fun mix-and-match styling options. A key example would be Lori Harvey’s bright green, fluzzy slides for stepdad Steve Harvey’s birthday celebration.

When it comes to shoes, the Gold Over America tour headliner tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The star gymnast has been seen in numerous pairs of sneakers by Nike during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she can be seen in strappy sandals, platform and peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Schutz and Badgley Mischka. Biles also holds a long-term partnership with Athleta, where she will debut her own line of performance-wear and be a partner for the brand’s active and athleisure apparel.