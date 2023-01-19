Simone Biles Coordinates With Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Minimalist Looks & Trendy Sneakers

Simone Biles and her fiancee, Jonathan Owens, posed for Instagram in matching minimalist looks. The Houston Texans athlete proposed to the Olympic gold medalist last February, and they have been living happily ever after before our eyes.

Biles suited up in a brown chocolate set perfect for a casual night out. The oversized leather jacket was designed with bold pockets and buttons down the center, while the high-waisted pants featured a similar liquid texture and a wide hem at the feet.

Simone Biles and fiancee Jonathan Owens pose for Instagram.

Underneath the jacket, she opted for a simple white crop top with a high neck. She accessorized with diamond rings and earrings as her hair draped over her shoulders.

Owens dressed up in a similar look with a black jacket, matching pants and a crispy white tee. He donned gold chain jewelry and a bold gold watch to complete the outfit.

Simone Biles poses on Instagram.

For footwear, the couple took different approaches. Biles selected a global bestseller, the Nike Air Force 1. The archetypal silhouette has been going strong for decades, and Biles proved it’s not going anywhere. It was an ideal match for her outfit as it perfectly coordinated with her crop top.

Owens strapped on a pair of Air Jordan 11 Retro Concords created with a higher cut to the black patent leather mudguard. Not to mention the “45,” which was the uniform number Michael Jordan initially wore when he returned from his first retirement in 1995.

The decorated gymnast gravitates toward footwear without frills unless she’s attending a red carpet. Nonetheless, her shoe arsenal is full of variety, from Nike to APL’s TechLoom Bliss to Christian Louboutin, Schutz, and Badgley Mischka. Her future husband shares her love for comfort, so they are simply a match made in shoe heaven.

