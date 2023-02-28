Simone Biles Goes Barefoot in White Bikini & Tulle Miniskirt at Bachelorette Party in Belize

Simone Biles is still enjoying her bachelorette party trip with her girlfriends in Belize. The bride-to-be captioned her latest Instagram post, “wife of the party,” while wearing a white bikini set complete with voluminous tulle and a sprightly bow.

Biles accessorized the getup with white Versace sunglasses highlighted with gold hardware. She wore her hair in a vacation-ready style: rubberbanded braids in the front and wavy tresses in the back.

Biles opted to go barefoot while celebrating on the beach. However, the gymnast has a thing for statement heels and athletic sneakers when it comes to footwear. For her engagement photoshoot, she went for a pair of “Opyum” Yves Saint Laurent sandals with the infamous logo heels in gold.

Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The Olympic gold medalist owns an impressive collection of sneakers and has been seen featuring mostly Nike sneakers during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and has been spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she usually goes for strappy sandals, PVC heels and peep-toe pumps by brands like YSL, Christian Louboutin, Schutz, and Badgley Mischka. Biles also has been a long-term ambassador for Athleta’s active and athleisure apparel.

The Olympic gold medallist got engaged to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens a year ago. Last week, the “Courage to Soar” author took her friends to the island to celebrate.

