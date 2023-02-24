Simone Biles Glows in ‘Bride and Boujee’ T-Shirt & Chunky Sneakers at Bachelorette Party in Belize

Simon Biles took to Instagram to share some shots and videos of her bachelorette party with her girlfriends in Belize.

The Olympic gold medallist got engaged to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens a year ago. This week, the “Courage to Soar” author took her friends to the island to celebrate ahead of the wedding in color-coordinated outfits that included “Bride and Boujee” t-shirts and no shortage of high fashion details.

Although she didn’t share the full contents of her Chanel and Versace bags, she posted a photo of a Chanel shoulder bag in quilted white calfskin finished with a gold chain from the French brand’s Cruise 2023 collection. “The sweetest surprise from my future husband,” she captioned the close-up.

Biles also chose a chunky white sneaker to complete her bachorelette-on-vacation outfit.

The gold medallist and her crew were also celebrating Biles’ friend Kayla Simone’s impending wedding. The two brides-to-be shared snapshots of them dancing on the kitchen island and wearing matching outfits with shorts, t-shirts and pool slides.

Simone Biles and her friend Kayla Simone celebrated their bachelorette party together in Belize. CREDIT: Instagram

When she’s not training or on vacation at a tropical destination, the athlete has a thing for statement heels when it comes to footwear. For her engagement photoshoot, she went for a pair of “Opyum” Yves Saint Laurent sandals with the infamous logo heels in gold.

When it comes to shoes, Biles tends to keep her selections classic and minimalist. The gymnast owns an impressive collection of sneakers and has been seen featuring mostly Nike sneakers during her last partnership with the athletic brand, and was recently spotted wearing APL’s TechLoom Bliss. For formal occasions, she usually goes for strappy sandals, PVC heels and peep-toe pumps by brands like YSL, Christian Louboutin, Schutz, and Badgley Mischka. Biles also has been a long-term ambassador for Athleta’s active and athleisure apparel.