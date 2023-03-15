Simone Biles Sparkles in Feather-Trimmed Minidress & Sandals for 26th Birthday

Simone Biles had a sparkling moment as she posted to her Instagram a montage of photos to celebrate her 26th birthday. The athlete posed as she held a lavender cake that read “Pisces baby.” She captioned the birthday post, “chapter 26.”

The Olympian wore a brown sequin strapless minidress that featured a sweetheart neckline and feather trimming. For her birthday dinner, she paired the fitted silhouette with a beige blazer.

Biles accessorized the look with silver-toned jewelry opting for two pendant necklaces and a pair of studs. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly curled style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Her footwear is hidden from view but from the mirror pic she posted to her Instagram story, she completed the look by slipping into a pair of beige sandals that matched perfectly with her blazer. The suede heels featured a toe strap that decorated the rounded toe. The rope ankle strap supported the height from the heel that was hidden from view. She often gravitates to pumps and sandals with a stiletto heel.

Simone Biles celebrates her 26th birthday on March 14. CREDIT: Instagram

The last time we saw Biles was at her bachelorette party in Belize partying with her girlfriends wearing a white bikini with a tulle miniskirt. She has been engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens since February of last year and is set to tie the knot later this year.

The Olympic gold medalist tends to gravitate towards classic and minimal footwear. If she is making a red carpet appearance, she likes to pair her glamorous ensembles with strappy sandals or peep-toe pumps. The gymnast’s shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, and Badgley Mischka. While being in the athletic industry, she has collected numerous pairs of sneakers from Nike, APL and Adidas.

