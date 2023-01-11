×
Kaley Cuoco’s $80 Heels & More Surprising Shoe Designers Seen on Golden Globes Red Carpet in 2023

By Nikara Johns
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals
Rihanna, Golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez, Golden Globes 2023
Margot Robbie, Golden Globes 2023
Viola Davis, Golden Globes 2023
The stars brought the glam at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. From Christian Louboutin to Jimmy Choo, celebrities hit the red carpet in shoe designer mainstays while others chose unexpected and perhaps, a less obvious, pair of shoes.

A pregnant Kaley Cuoco, for instance, wore a pair of $80 Charles and Keith PVC sandals under her Vera Wang gown.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Angela Bassett, meanwhile, wore a red carpet staple: the platform pump. Though she chose a pair of Sarah Flint’s “Mihaela 120” platform heels in custom-dyed silver satin. The designer spent two years of research and development to create the shoe, which includes 6mm memory foam foot bed inserts, a steel rod heel for durability and stability and arch support for wearability.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Another welcomed surprise? “House of the Dragon” nominee Emma D’Arcy paired an Acne Studios ensemble with Paris Texas’ Holly Mama Ankle Boot that was detailed in suede and crystal embellishments.

Emma D'arcy, Golden Globes, Acne Studios, Paris Texas, Ankle Boots
Emma D’Arcy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
CREDIT: Getty Images

In another affordable look, Liza Koshy wore Sam Edelman’s Kori Platform Heel in black patent. The shoes retail for $160.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Liza Koshy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Liza Koshy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
CREDIT: Getty Images

FN’s 2021 Launch of the Year winner Larroudé also made an appearance at the Golden Globes. “The Bear” actress Abby Elliott was seen in the designer’s Dolly Sandal in gold platforms that sit on a 4.5-inch heel. The shoes retail for $315.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Abby Elliott attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Abby Elliott attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
CREDIT: Getty Images

