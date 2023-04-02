Sheryl Lee Ralph Slips Into Colorful Tory Burch Dress and Slouchy Boots for PaleyFest 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends PaleyFest 2023 at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Aprll 1, 2023.

Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph made a colorful appearance at PaleyFest 2023 held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. last night.

The “Abbott Elementary” star and “DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me To You” author walked the red carpet in a geometrical pattern skin-fitting dress by designer Tory Burch. The style is called the T Garden dress and it features a multicolor, abstract pattern print, mock neck, long sleeves, and an ankle-long straight skirt. The designer described the pattern on her website as “a collage of objéts and leaves inspired by gardens and ancient pottery.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph attended PaleyFest 2023 held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 1, 2023. CREDIT: AdMedia / SplashNews.com

The Tony Award winner accessorized the dress with a brown leather belt with a large gold clasp and gold hoop earrings. For beauty, Ralph styled her hair in a messy updo with her eyes framed in black eyeliner and added a touch of gloss and brown liner on the lips.

When it came down to the shoes, the actor completed her ensemble with a pair of black boots with a slouchy finish. The silhouette featured a sharp, triangular pointed-toe and a low kitten heel.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attended the PaleyFest LA 2023 held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 1, 2023. CREDIT: AdMedia / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, during this year’s award season Ralph has become a bonafide fashion fixture on the red carpet. The “Instant Mom” alum is usually seen in statement gowns with intricate designs or popping colors. As for footwear, Ralph will likely complement her wardrobe with height-defying heels or embellished pumps.