Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Support to the Eagles With Quilted Bag & Gucci Boots at Super Bowl LVII Press Conference

By Chelsea Avila
Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show – Press Conference
Sheryl Lee Ralph gave sports fan style a chic rendition at today’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show press conference.

The Emmy award-winning actress is set to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the 2023 Super Bowl LVII football game on Sunday, Feb. 12. Chris Stapleton will sing the National Anthem and Babyface will take on Ray Charles’ “America the Beautiful.”

Attending a panel with MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Babyface and Chris Stapleton, the actress wore a varsity jacket featuring a teal-blue arm on the right sleeve, a siren-red hue on the left sleeve and a Super Bowl patch stitched below the collar. Ralph paired the shiny garment with a pink blouse tucked in within her dark wash denim.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface and Chris Stapleton speak onstage during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface and Chris Stapleton in conversation at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
CREDIT: Getty Images
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For accessories, Ralph wore gold hoop earrings, two silver rings and a black shoulder bag that represented her support for the Philadelphia Eagles with a patch. The football team will face the Kansas City Chiefs in honor of the NFL title.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph, fashion detail, speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph accessorizes with a black shoulder bag embellished with a Philadelphia Eagles patch at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Ralph stepped out in a pair of Gucci boots that featured white laces, an arched platform sole and gold hooks. The satin leather boot were at least 2 inches high and added just another silhouette to her shoe rotation. In terms of award season, Ralph tends to pair her floor-length gowns with metallic peep-toe platform sandals and soaring stilettos.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph, fashion detail, speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph wears Gucci boots to the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Ralph spoke about her version of her ideal Super Bowl ambiance, mentioning “good food, good friends, and a great game” is what the NFL event is all about. Finishing off the statement by manifesting, “and thats what we’re going to have this year.”

The Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The widely-anticipated football game will feature a halftime show performance by Rihanna. 

