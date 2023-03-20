Sheryl Lee Ralph Pops In Pink Blazer With Flare-Leg Trousers & Pointy Boots for ‘Diva 2.0’ Memoir at Billy Holiday Theatre

Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph was sharply outfitted at The Billie Presents A Conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph in Brooklyn, NY on March 18. Ralph sat down with Cheryl Wills to chat about her new memoir, “DIVA 2.0: 12 Life Lessons From Me To You.”

Ralph looked stunning as she appeared onstage at the Billy Holiday Theatre. For the occasion, the “Abott Elementary” star wore a hot pink blazer. The overcoat featured a belted waist, sleek lapels and a curved hemline.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends The Billie Presents A Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18, 2023 in Brooklyn, NYC. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Billie Holi

(L-R) Cheryl Wills and Sheryl Lee Ralph speak onstage at The Billie Presents A Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18, 2023 in Brooklyn, NYC. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Billie Holi

Underneath, Ralph wore a black jumpsuit. The piece featured an asymmetrical neckline and flare-leg trousers. To amp up her look, the Tony Award winner accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace. For glam, Ralph went soft neutral makeup and styled her short tresses in loose curls.

(L-R) Blondel Pinnock and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend The Billie Presents A Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18, 2023 in Brooklyn, NYC. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Billie Holi

When it came down to the shoes, Ralph completed her wardrobe with black boots. The silhouette had a sharp, triangular pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe. The shoes provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Sheryl Lee Ralph speaks onstage at the The Billie Presents A Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18, 2023 in Brooklyn, NYC. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Billie Holi

When it comes to fashion, Ralph has become a fashion fixture on the red carpet during this year’s award season. The “Instant Mom” alum tends to gravitate towards vibrant enticing gowns with intricate designs. As for footwear, Ralph will likely complement her wardrobe with height-defying heels or embellished pumps.

