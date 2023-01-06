Shay Mitchell Goes Wild for Leopard Bikini With Retro Bottoms & Hermès Leather Sandals for Beach Day

Shay Mitchell hit the beach in style. The actress posted photos of her day in the sand to Instagram yesterday. She was clad in designer creations.

The Canadian model sported a leopard-printed bikini featuring a strappy top and high-waisted retro-style bottoms. The swimwear was adorned with a gold plate fastened to the bodice of her wild top. Mitchell finished things off with a large straw hat.

Posing by a white car, the “You” actress also wore a white bikini top paired with high-waisted tan and brown monogrammed Burberry shorts. Mitchell wore a matching brown scarf and black sunglasses that shielded her eyes. As for accessories, the “Pretty Little Liars” star stuck with mixed metal jewelry from a chain bracelet to a chunky matching Lauren Rubinski necklace.

Audiences also got a peek at Mitchell’s beach essentials all packed into a Prada tote accompanied by a straw hat and a pair of tan sandals by Hermès. The shoes featured a natural leather sole and uppers with “H” cutout detailing.

When it comes to footwear, Mitchell’s styles are often sleek and sharp. The Beis founder often wears neutral, colorful or metallic pointed-toe pumps, boots and sandals on the red carpet, hailing from top brands including Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Fendi and The Attico. When off-duty, she can be seen in chic sandals and slides by Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Steve Madden, as well as sneakers from Nike, New Balance, and Common Projects.

