Shawn Mendes Goes Shopping in Casual Carhartt Tee and Retro Reebok Club C Revenge Sneakers

Shawn Mendes was photographed out shopping while in New York yesterday.

The “Treat You Better” singer went casual for his trip into the city, clad in a burgundy Carhartt t-shirt in a boxy style worn with tan baggy cargo pants. Accessorizing his look, Mendes styled black sunglasses which he wore atop his head.

Shawn Mendes shopping in Soho, New York on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

As for footwear, the hitmaker laced up a pair of white and blue Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage sneakers. The tennis-inspired shoes were comprised of vintage-style leather uppers for an old-school look with suede detailing and deep blue striping and contrast heel tabs that made the sneakers pop with a similarly retro feel. Additionally, the shoes featured durable rubber outsoles, a chunky silhouette and eye-catching Reebok logo detailing on both the sides and tongues. The Club C Revenge Vintage sneaker is available in a multitude of colorways and sizes on Reebok’s website for $90.

A closer look at Shawn Mendes’s shoes. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage men’s sneakers. CREDIT: Reebok

Sneakers like the performers are commonplace for many celebrities for both formal and casual occasions, Mendes included. Chunky sneakers often offer the wearer a casual and laid-back appearance, giving almost any outfit a relaxed vibe no matter the color or style. Styles in similar materials have emerged from a range of brands in recent years including Nike and Fila. However, fashion and performance-focused brands have also tapped into sporty style.

For footwear, Mendes often wears ankle boots. The “Mercy” singer regularly dons Frye’s black ‘Grady’ Chelsea boots, as well as leather Cuban-heeled or zip-up pairs from Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein. The singer’s off-duty style is decidedly more casual, as he regularly dons low-top Golden Goose, Vans, Adidas and Nike sneakers, as well as Birkenstock sandals. Mendes has also established himself as the newest face of Tommy Hilfiger, starring in its 2022 “Classics Reborn” campaign and launching a “Tommy x Shawn Classics Reborn” line in 2023.

Shawn Mendes shopping in Soho, New York on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

